Safe Candle News: Top Facebook Bulldozer at "G3 Development" Award Kara and Troy Egan (Super Star Directors, Scentsy, Utah) Week 32 Best Tweets on Twitter as Voted on by Residents of Santa Fe New Mexico, Portola Valley CA

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Hiring the Wrong Coach - There are a lot of people tagging themselves as “Social Media Experts, Gurus or Certified Specialists.” Most of the people making these claims are individuals/organizations who offer “basic Social Media skill sets and copy methodologies” which, in the end, will get the wrong kind of connections, a lot of the wrong followers as well as a bad reputation in the marketplace. Just like in the Indiana Jones movie, one needs to “choose wisely” or they will perish from a Social Media perspective.



Adam is Searching for 6 Entrepreneurs

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G3 Development is set out to proactively serve the business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



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