Safe Harbor, the Leading Care Home Provider in the Midlands Opens a New Care Home

Staffordshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Safe Harbor recently announced the opening of a new care home. Safe Harbor has been providing residential and dementia care for over 26 years, and recently opened Florence House, their newest care home in Staffordshire. The home has now been firmly established as leading the way in dedication toward patient care and treatment, with thirty six bedrooms, living rooms and other communal spaces providing both privacy and social interaction for residents.



A spokesperson explained, “Safe Harbor have really galvanised their position as the premiere care provider in the midlands with the new facility. We believe this new facility sets a new standard for care homes in Staffordshire. We now operate four homes across the midlands that offer picturesque locations and personalised care plans to help the elderly in need of permanent care get the highest quality of life possible during their stay. The homes can cater for long term, short term, convalescence and even holiday visitors.”



Safe Harbor provide nursing, dementia care, end of life and residential care for a huge variety of patients, and have an excellent reputation amongst both service users and their families. Safe Harbor provides care homes in Stoke on Trent and other areas of the Midlands.



A spokesperson for Safe Harbor explained, “We feel it’s important to stand up for the care homes who have taken pains to establish a reputation for excellence in the field of care. Too often the news centres around poor practices and abuse in care homes, which is an abhorrent abuse of the responsibility and trust placed in care homes by families to protect and care for their elderly. We are passionate about providing best quality care, so for us, these news stories couldn’t be further from the truth. We invite anyone to come to one of our homes and see the difference.”



About Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor is a family owned business with over 26 years experience of providing the highest quality of care for the elderly throughout the Midlands. At Safe Harbor they hold the firm belief that everyone has the right to dignity, privacy and respect. They pride themselves on providing quality and considered care to each and every individual in a safe, comfortable home from home environment. Each resident treated with regularly updated care plans, customised menus depending on dietary requirements and activities to promote a happy lifestyle. For more information, please visit: http://www.safeharbor.co.uk/