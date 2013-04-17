Safe Investment with National Award Winning Home Builders in Florida

Winter Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- As the prospective home owner or as a client looking for complete renovation of your old home, you will never be satisfied with something that is second best for your money’s worth.



That brings up the issue of finding one of the best home builders in Florida to accomplish the task of new construction or renovation.



Problem however is that it is not the easiest of the tasks finding out the right builder for your job in a densely populated and large urban area that would offer you with the best services at the most competitive prices. In fact; the price-quality conflict will always be there in real estate industry. The problem could be more intense when it comes to luxury home builders not only in Florida but anywhere in the country.



That is where the Charles Clayton Construction steps in as one point solution for you looking for an efficient, reliable, and reputable home builder. One of the leading luxury home builders in Florida, Charles Clayton Construction is also national award winner for excellence of innovative construction works.



“Exclusive, one-of-a-kind luxury homes with magnificently detailed craftsmanship and the highest quality construction are hallmarks of Charles Clayton Construction. Home Projects are managed by some of the most seasoned and focused construction professionals in the state of Florida. Custom homes by Charles Clayton Construction are priced from $850,000 to $10 million. Custom home remodeling projects start at $300,000”, says the Chief Executive of the reputed Company.



When you are looking for one of the best home builders in Florida, a consideration could also be the safety of your investments. With Charles Clayton Construction, superior quality, services, and proficient job management are ensured. Best part of it is that they also offer great post construction and post renovation services and you will not be running from pillar to post for resolving problems you face after constructing or renovating a home.



Rising cost of construction and renovation is also one of the concerns. According to a recent release by the Associated General Contractors of America, the cost of constructing a new wall or renovating it has gone up by 14% since November 2011. Most of the builders have been raising their prices accordingly.



As Ken McDonald, president of David Weekly Homes' Orlando division says; “We did get notice the gypsum board would be going up a substantial amount, and we are seeing pricing pressure from other suppliers and from labor," However Charles Clayton Construction does not raise prices arbitrarily and all hikes made by them in respect of luxurious homes will not hard hit the customers financially.



That makes the Company one of the safest luxury home builders in Florida for prospective home owners.



