Safe to Play Structures for Kids from Betterhealthfitness.Com

Betterhealthfitness.Com offers this structure with a size of 19’5” x 20’2” safety use zone and 580lbs weight. Customers will get ready-to-go structure designs with free shipping option and at a price starting from $ 5,199. The website features different models of ready-to-go structure.



Better Health offers play and fitness structures especially for children between the age group of 5 to 12 years. This particular structure is designed with a purpose to encourage exercise among kids. Play equipments need to be installed in soft surfaces otherwise children will get injured from falls. Customers can ask for suggestions and advice from Better Health representatives regarding safety surfacing. Better Health has a secure lease finance online option which is serviced by First Pacific Funding.



The company website says, “We have been successfully furnishing and installing playground structures in the Metro New York and New Jersey areas for decades. We have an impeccable record of honesty, integrity and service.”



Interested customers can go through the website in order to get an insight of services delivered by Better Health. The list of Better Health clients and their details are displayed in the site. Professional consultants of the company will guide customers regarding the selection of structure and layout to fit particular client’s space. Wooden structures are also available to purchase online. Orders for ready-to-go structures can be placed by specifying the model number available in the pictures.



Betterhealthfitness.com guarantees that all structures for commercial playgrounds have IPEMA certification and satisfy CPSC & ASTM standard requirements. Other services like site furnishing, fencing, asphalt and safety surfacing for structure installation are also available from Better Health. Interested parties can request for equipment and submit the playground planning form in order to design custom projects. Ready-to-go-structure comes with a free of cost commercial labor warranty.



To get more information about Better Health structures, visit http://www.betterhealthfitness.com/15-ready-to-go-structures/30-structure-772-020



About Better Health

Better Health Fitness and Recreation Company has emerged as a leader in the playground industry. Better Health offers CAD design, installation and assembly which is said to be a unique feature. This company is the preferred vendor by health clubs, hotels, country clubs, corporate fitness centers, spas, municipalities and district schools. Better Health provides playground equipments at competitive prices.



Media Contact

Better Health Fitness and Recreation

Address: 5302 New Utrecht Avenue

Brooklyn, New York 11219

Tel: 718-436-4693

Fax: 718-854-3381

URL:http://www.betterhealthfitness.com