Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans involve the combination of very low doses of prescription hCG with a ketogenic, low calorie diet. The ketogenic diet is a high protein, low carbohydrate diet intended to force the body to burn fats rather than carbohydrates. Normally, the carbohydrates contained in food are converted into glucose, which is then transported around the body; however, if there are very little carbohydrates in the diet, the liver instead converts stored fat into fatty acids and ketone bodies, replacing glucose as an energy source. An elevated level of ketone bodies in the blood is a state known as ketosis. Diet Doc's hCG diet plans focus on providing safe weight loss by using nutrition and prescription hCG to naturally force the body to enter ketosis.



hCG, human chorionic gonadotropin, is a hormone that is found in elevated levels in the developing placenta of pregnant women and has a protective quality on the unborn fetus. If the mother is unable to nourish the body, hCG forces the body to burn stored fat to nourish the fetus until the mother is able to eat. In the 1950s, Dr. Simeons developed the original hCG diet, which consisted of providing patients with low doses of this dynamic hormone combined with a low daily caloric intake. Patients successfully lost weight; however, the extremely low calorie diet caused serious health consequences. Diet Doc has exhaustively researched and modernized the hCG diet, modifying the original 500 calorie Simeons diet to offer the patient more than double the caloric intake and provide patients an all-inclusive prescription hCG diet plan which produces extremely safe weight loss. Each Diet Doc patient is prescribed hCG only after an extensive yet simple medical evaluation. Diet Doc’s medical staff works diligently to develop an individual hCG diet plan that is specific to each patient, considerate of personal needs.



The majority of Diet Doc patients prefer prescription hCG in injectable form; however, many others may prefer oral hCG drops or sublingual tablets. Whatever the method of delivery, Diet Doc patients can expect fast and safe weight loss when following Diet Doc’s expert guidance. In fact, in a recent in-house survey Diet Doc patients reported losing up to 1 pound per day of unwanted, unhealthy fat. Those practicing a low calorie diet, without the addition of hCG or using homeopathic hCG, will also experience weight loss; however, a large percentage of this loss will come from muscle, while Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plan mobilizes fat deposits, triggering and burning fat that has been stored, helping the patient to lose difficult belly and underarm fat.



Making the decision to transition into a healthier lifestyle by losing excess fat is a life changing event and should be guided by experienced, competent weight loss professionals to ensure healthy weight loss. Diet Doc’s goal is to provide clients with all of the tools essential to make educated decisions. Diet Doc’s coaches are available 6 days per week to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement and work hand-in- hand with patients to achieve weight loss goals as well as continued weight maintenance.



