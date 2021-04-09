SafeDeal Project: Creating a Secure and Anonymity-Led Platform for Information and Cryptocurrency Exchange

Riga City, Latvia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- Working as an advanced P2P platform, Safedeal is an exchange portal that can be used to exchange cryptocurrency, information, and files. Users can use the platform to enable monetary and non-monetary transactions under complete protection, anonymity, and accelerated speed. Safedeal also acts as an escrow service between users to protect the information and ensure the execution of the contract.



Notable Features of Safedeal



Safedeal allows the buyers and sellers to communicate with each other under high-security encryption powered by blockchain technology. The user's account information and access are further secured by a Two-Factor Authentication sequence restricting any unwanted account access.



To build trust between the potential buyers and sellers, the existing buyers have access to a rating and review system. Safedeal is a global platform proferring their services to a broader audience via multi-language support. The buyers and sellers are able to stay connected to the platform via SMS and email notifications. There are multiple payment methods made available for the users to ensure better access.



The development of the platform will help the users initiate one-to-one transactions without any third-party playing role. Hence, the users can easily make and execute anonymous deals with each other, where Safedeal is the only intermediator overseeing the transaction with no control over the transaction terms and conditions.



Major Advantages of Safedeal



Safedeal's primary offering is anonymity. To further promote a trustless and governance-free platform, the users are not required to undergo a KYC. As per the development team, this is to ensure that the users are allowed to keep their personal data safe and secure.



Safe and convenient deal execution is another advantage of the platform deployed by an escrow service. Safedeal escrow service has various functions and responsibilities, all of which are executed without any interference. However, the same escrow service also offers a dispute resolution system that can help resolve any sort of issue amongst the users.



Another advantage of using Safedeal is that the users can pay all types of transaction fees in the native cryptocurrency, SFD.



The Role of SFD Coin



The Safedeal coin or SFD is the main medium of exchange on the platform helping users conduct anonymous and secure transactions. The native coin is used to pay the transaction fees arising out of completed transactions, information sharing, and exchange of goods and services.



SFD coin is a masternode, and a POS cryptocurrency system with a total coin supply of 10 million. The users can buy the SFD coin from different exchanges. These are Crex24, GravieX, Finexbox, Southexchange, and Vault. In addition to this, the SFD coin is also listed on Coingecko, CoinMarketCap, and Masternodes.online where you can get detailed stats about coin price and investment profit. A lot of people are already following the project, adding to favorites. Join them!



About Safedeal Trade

SafeDeal is a young project with great potential. The team has many plans for near development. One of the most excited will be the bridge from SFD coin to ETH token and back. This will allow the project to enter the DeFi sector. Also, the team will start new parallel development of fully decentralized and automatically p2p exchange based on smart contracts.



Keep an eye on this project. You can take part in discussions on discord or telegram chats. All useful links you will find on the official website https://safedeal.trade/



