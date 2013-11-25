Safeguard Against All the Emergencies, with the Steel Medical ID Bracelet from My Identity Doctor

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- In a medical emergency where the wearer is unable to communicate, bracelets are the best medical IDs that help medical professionals to access the medical emergency and provide appropriate care. My Identity Doctor offers specialized stainless steel medical ID bracelets to let the critical information be highlighted in bold with absolute clarity and remains with the user for the whole life. They can engrave the medical information related to any sort of medical condition as well as emergency contact phone numbers one requires.



Their spokesperson confers on their special Sleep Apnea Bracelets, “Our custom sleep apnea IDs, are designed for an individual’s life safety. Our black engraving for sleep apnea bracelets are very easy for doctors and paramedics to read. Doctor and medical experts recommend our sleep apnea awareness bracelets to sleep apnea sufferers. This bracelet comes with pre-engraved medical information and lifetime engraving warranty.”



They provide sulfa allergy bracelet with black engraving providing the convenience for doctors and paramedics to read. Their bracelet showcases an overview of a person’s condition, allergies and medicines, alerting a doctor to start his treatment and comes with lifetime engraving warranty. Their Warfarin Bracelet is a strong durable piece of Steel Medical Jewelry, made up of 316L stainless steel, providing alert to medical personnel that the person is using warfarin medication. Thus, giving a clear idea of what kind of care one requires.



About Myidentitydoctor.com

My Identity Doctor provides the most highly recommended medical ID Bracelets & Necklaces available. My Identity Doctor ensures medical patients can receive the highest quality engraving & jewelry that focuses on reliability & safety. All Medical ID jewelry is custom engraved with the most highly visible and defined engraving available. This engraving style is specifically geared towards high definition to ensure your medical information is clear & easy to see in case of an emergency. The Top rated BLACK engraving makes it easy for Medical doctors to see and read your information. Their Stainless steel IDs are custom designed to improve contrast to further increase visibility, they Warranty all items and offer 100% Engraving Guarantee.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.myidentitydoctor.com



Company Name: My Identity Doctor

Contact Person: Jon Paul S.

Address: 915 W. Jewell Ave Lakewood CO 80232

Company Phone/Fax: 1-888-631-1165/303-800-6108

Contact Mail ID: news@myidentitydoctor.com

Social Accounts:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/myidentitydoctor



Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/myidentitydoc