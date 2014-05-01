Safeguard UK Windows Opens Doors to Homeowners

Birmingham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Safeguard UK Windows recently unveiled its products and services to homeowners and homebuilders all over the United Kingdom. This company is a supplier of double glazing Birmingham doors and windows and related products. Their products are some of the most durable and the most stylish and elegant house fixtures available to homebuilders and homeowners today.



This company is not only concerned about their volume of sales. They also provide excellent customer service after the sales has been consummated between them and their customers.



The friendliness of their sales staff is not just to get customers to buy their products. They continue this kind of customer service even after the items have been delivered to their customers. The reason they extend this kind of after-sales-service is that they believe that the windows and doors in their customers’ home should only be replaced once.



Aside from their manufacturing capabilities, Safeguard UK Windows also installs double glazing Coventry windows and doors, double glazing Solihull windows and doors, double glazing Worcester windows and doors, UPVC Windows Birmingham, UPVC Windows Coventry, UPVC Windows Solihull, UPVC Windows Worcester, double glazing windows Birmingham, double glazing windows Coventry, double glazing windows Solihull, and double glazing windows Worcester.



The quality of these windows is of the highest standard because Safeguard UK Windows uses one of the most advanced windows systems in the world. Their doors are perfectly safe and sound and are also visually appealing.



About Safeguard UK Windows

This company is a leading supplier of quality PVCu (A-rated) double glazed windows, doors, porches and conservatories. They have more than 20 years of experience in the double glazing industry. Their staff ensures a problem-free installation for every product that they deliver.



Contact Details



Harvey Ford

81 Botley Road

MIDDLESTONE MOOR

DL16 5ZE

Phone: 070 6240 4435