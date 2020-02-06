SAFE® Collecting Supplies Advises Collectors to Watch out for Counterfeit Coins

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- Coin enthusiasts seeking to expand their collections should be on the lookout for counterfeiters trying to pass off authentic-looking fake coins as valuable treasures. SAFE® Collecting Supplies, a leading provider of quality coin storage cases for more than 60 years, offers tips to help collectors avoid falling victim to dishonest coin dealers.



A recent court case in Camden, NJ, underscores the importance of vigilance on the part of coin collectors. In the case, a Moorestown man was sentenced to 10 ½ years in prison for a counterfeit enterprise that involved importing and selling bogus coins and ingots to unsuspecting victims. If the items had been genuine, their value was estimated at $46 million.



Collectors can protect themselves from scams by doing extensive research on the coins they plan to purchase — as well as the dealers they plan to buy from. Buying only from reputable dealers who can pass along authentication documents at the time of sale is a surefire way to avoid purchasing counterfeit coins.



Through research, collectors can familiarize themselves with coins' distinctive markings and measurements to train their eyes for when they observe the coins in person. Counterfeit coins often do not have the proper mint markings or do not possess the proper thickness or diameter. Additionally, counterfeit coins can be identified by holding them up to a magnet, as magnets will not attract genuine gold and silver.



