SAFE® Collecting Supplies Celebrating the New Year with 2020 Stamps and Stamp Collecting Albums

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2020 -- For years, SAFE® Collecting Supplies has provided high-quality philatelic supplies, including stamp collecting albums and stamp mounts, to display and protect new and old stamps alike. As the country moves into the new decade, the United States Post Office has once again designed exceptional commemorative stamps honoring 2020 and the centuries before, many of which will be available for purchase and use later this month. SAFE® Collecting Supplies is excited and impressed with the new stamp releases and has provided a few descriptions of some of them below.



The first and most prominent stamp release, according to SAFE® Collecting Supplies, is the stamp honoring the new Lunar New Year: The Year of the Rat, the observance of which will go from Jan. 25 of this year to Feb. 11, 2021. This stamp features an elaborately-decorated 3D mask of a rat in the style popularly used in the dragon dance. Just as this stamp commemorates the future, many others are illuminating the greatness of the American past. One new stamp series will show respect to the African-American literary and artistic movement, the Harlem Renaissance, which took place a century ago. These stamps will feature four of the movement's most influential luminaries: Anne Spencer, Arturo Alfonso Schomburg, Alain Locke, and Nella Larsen.



The 1920s was a decade of significant change for women, and there is a new USPS stamp that commemorates the ratification of the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. It features a beautiful illustration of suffragists in white, holding purple and gold banners, and marching in a public demonstration. The words "Women Vote" and "19th Amendment" are written in royal purple below the illustration. There are also stamps celebrating Maine's statehood in1820 and the landing of the Mayflower in Plymouth Harbor in the early-1620s.



Stamp collecting is one of the oldest and most popular hobbies in the world, and the accessibility of stamps worldwide has made it easy for newcomers to the hobby and experienced philatelists to craft original collections. Although stamps are not the most durable collectibles, they can last for a very long time when correctly protected. With the stamp collecting supplies from SAFE®, any collection can be protected and elegantly displayed for years of enjoyment. Visit https://www.safepub.com/ or call 877-395-7233 to learn more.



