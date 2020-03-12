SAFE® Collecting Supplies Providing Safety & Hygiene Advice for Attendees of Coin Shows During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- Avid and novice coin collectors worldwide visit the U.S. to attend conferences and exhibitions of coin collections. These events are popular amongst collectors for several reasons, including showcasing their collections, speaking to experts and fellow collectors, and enjoying being a part of such a passionate community. Unfortunately, because of the recent outbreak of a previously unidentified strain on coronavirus, conferences, and coin collecting events are either being postponed or canceled to prevent the spread of this contagious disease. While many of these events are going on hiatus, there are still plenty of them happening in the U.S.



In response to this great concern, SAFE® Collecting Supplies is encouraging collectors and convention attendees to adhere to the safety and hygiene recommendations of health officials and protect their collections with coin cases or other collection supplies. Here are a few suggestions they have made for those still going to coin collecting conferences: Their first piece of advice is to avoid money-handling with bare hands whenever possible. Bills and coins of all ages and rarity are notorious carriers of viruses and bacteria. Not to mention that it is always best to use cotton gloves to protect a collection from harmful oils on the skin on a regular basis. It is also best to clean credit and debit cards and not let anyone else handle them.



Another recommendation from SAFE® Collecting Supplies as well as the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization is to wash hands frequently and thoroughly and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer throughout the day. Using paper towels from dispensers is the safest way to dry hands after washing. Additionally, "tenting" sneezes and coughs in an elbow crook or tissue is recommended to prevent the spread of contaminated droplets in the air.



SAFE® Collecting Supplies is well-known for its excellent selection of coin collecting supplies. Still, the company is also passionate about keeping these hobbies and the enthusiasm of collectors alive and well. As a result of their commitment, the members of the SAFE® Collecting Supplies team encourage all collectors to learn more about coronavirus and ways to prevent its spread at conventions by reading their most recent blog post and visiting the CDC's and WHO's websites.



About SAFE® Collecting Supplies

Since 1953, SAFE® Collecting Supplies has been the leading manufacturer of high-quality collecting supplies around the world. The company is dedicated to helping collectors find the appropriate collecting and storage system for coins, paper money, stamps, pins, postcards, rocks, minerals and more.



For more information, please visit https://www.safepub.com/.