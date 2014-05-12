SafeRing Announces Launch of Crowdfunding Campaign

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Novogadget Electronics Inc., innovative developer of electronics solutions to improve life, announced today the launch of its first Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for SafeRing. The crowdfunding appeal is calling for help in funding final designs for the SafeRing, which gives users the means to interact with smartphones with coded commands that cause pre-set actions to occur remotely from the palm of their hand.



“In the face of danger, the need for access to immediate safety and emergency response is too great to rely on fumbling through unlock features and touch screen menus,” says Soheil Kianzad creator of SafeRing. “We found a better way.”



SafeRing provides users with a convenient and accessible emergency call button right at their fingertips in the form of a fashionable ring containing an emergency switch. The miniature switch, carefully designed to avoid accidental press, can be assigned to various functions of any phone via a phone application. Users can send their location with an emergency text to a friend, change their phone’s profile, control music playback, take a photo and much more. A tiny LED on ones finger ring is also able to act as the notification LED.



It also acts the ultimate tracker, by informing one of a forgotten phone by blinking on the ring and also giving a notification on the phone if the ring moves away.



“Your smart phone does allow you to quickly report an emergency situation or call for help,” added Kianzad. “However in situations such as an assault or medical emergency, there might not be enough time to grab the phone and call for help or your phone might not be even easily accessible.”



Initial design and the fabrication of the required electronics are both complete. If the project is funded successfully, Novogadget will immediately start finalizing the design of ring housings and optimizing the electronics.



In addition, the Novogadget team has decided to dedicate 50 percent of the product's benefit to support those organizations and groups that promote women’s rights worldwide.



SafeRing will be available in four colors and two body types, the standard polycarbonate and the premium metal body. SafeRing works with a variety of phones. It is compatible with all android phones with BLE running Android 4.3 or newer, as are the Nexus 4, 5, Galaxy S3, S4, S5, HTC One, Moto X, G, and LG G2. iOS devices became BLE enabled after iPhone 4s. SafeRing's functions are limited on iOS due to the extra security restriction present in iOS.



“Our idea was not to make a new cool gadget to impress friends, but a practical device that in addition to its multiple functions, gives people more confidence in facing emergency situations,” added Kianzad.



Crowdsourcing

The Indiegogo campaign’s initial goal of $75,000 is currently active and runs through June 13, 2014 at 11:59 Pacific Time. Full details about the Indiegogo campaign including sponsorship and involvement levels can be found at: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/safering.



About Novogadget Electronics Inc.

The highly educated members of the Novogadget team are very passionate about utilizing technology for a better and safer society. Our diverse but still related backgrounds in electrical engineering, computer science and architecture together with over 35 combined years of experience both in academia and industry were constructive in putting our ideas together and coming up with SafeRing.



Media Contact:

Ali Mahmoudzadeh

info@novogadget.com