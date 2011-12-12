‘SafeTPet’ Company Helps Keep Dogs Safe With Personalized Pet Products

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2011 -- As pet owners know, keeping their beloved dogs and cats safe is a top priority.



One way to help prevent pets from getting lost is to outfit them with personalized pet care supplies. A dog who gets out of his yard and has no identification on him will probably end up down at the pound, but one who has a brightly colored collar with his name and phone number embroidered on in bold colors is much more likely to be reunited with his family right away.



A company has been receiving a lot of attention lately for its wide selection of high quality personalized pet products. Since 1996, SafeTPet has specialized in pet supplies including personalized dog collars, designer pet collars, pet charms, cat collars and other accessories that are made to match a pet’s unique personality.



“The popularity of the personalized pet care supplies is based on their ability to safeguard your pet from becoming lost,” an article on the company’s website explained.



“Many satisfied customers have told us of their wonderful reunion stories in which happy endings are attributed to our products.”



Using the website is easy and extremely user-friendly. From the home page, pet owners can choose from a variety of categories including Personalized Collars & Leashes, No Bark Collars, New Designer Pet Charms, and more.



For example, clicking on Personalized Collars & Leashes brings up a page with the different types of colorful leashes that are available for both dogs and cats.



Personalized dog collars are available in eight attractive colors, and are custom-made to order. To be sure the collar will fit properly, pet owners are asked to measure their four-legged friend’s neck; this assures a correct and safe fit and will also maximize embroidery space.



Speaking of embroidery, SafeTPet allows customers to choose to thread color that is used for the personalization. As an article on the website explained, it is a good idea to choose a color that will contrast well with the collar so it will stand out. The dog collars will include not only the dog’s name but also phone number. While traditional pet tags can get worn down and hard to read or even fall off, the personalized dog collars from SafeTPet are easy to see and made with secure fasteners to help ensure they will stay in place.



About SafeTPet

Since 1996, SafeTPet has provided inexpensive and high quality pet supplies including personalized dog collars, cat collars, pet tags, charms, and much more. The collars are both stylish and durable, and are available in eight beautiful colors. Made from high quality materials and secure fasteners, the collars have led to many happy reunions between people and their beloved pets over the years. For more information, please visit http://safetpet.com