SafeTpet, the Finest Custom Cat and Dog Collar Company, Celebrates 17 Years of Keeping Pets Safe

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- SafeTpet, the number one online seller of personalized pet products, including cat and dog collars, pet tags and more, recently celebrated its 17th year of helping pets all around the world stay safe. Made from high-quality, durable materials, SafeTpet’s products are both functional and attractive, but more even more important, they are manufactured with the wellbeing of pets in mind.



Personalized collars from SafeTpet display the pet’s name and the owner’s phone number so the two can be easily reunited in the event that they become separated.



“We received Steamer's collar and love it! Good fit. She stays close, but it is great to have her name and phone number so visible while we're out,” a testimonial on the SafeTpet website noted. SafeTpet products have been responsible for many joyful reunions between pets and their owners over the years.



Featuring high-quality materials, secure fasteners and the option to customize colors and patterns, designer dog and cat collars from SafeTpet offer a stylish alternative to personalized collars without sacrificing safety or durability. With a wide selection to choose from, including mod dot, saddle stitch, houndstooth, swiss dot and ribbon dog collars, as well as argyle, Calico, Siamese, Javanese and Persian designer cat collars, pet owners are sure to find a collar that accentuates their pet’s own unique personality. “I've saved your site in my favorites so that I can reorder collars as needed. The site was simple to navigate and I liked the large color selections,” a testimonial from the SafeTpet website noted.



Customizable pet tags are designed not only to help reunite lost pets with their owners, but they can also be made to carry information critical to the animal’s survival, including medical information and dietary restrictions. Pet tags from SafeTpet provide a great way to add a touch of flare to ordinary collars for a modest price, and they make excellent customizable gifts perfect for pet-lovers.



Because SafeTpet uses an SSL secured 128 bit encryption system to process online purchases, customers can rest assured that their personal information and credit card number will remain private.



About SafeTpet

SafeTpet (R) has been in existence since 1996, and began in a small office in the company owner’s home. SafeTpet specializes in personalized pet products, personalized dog collars, pet supplies, designer cat collars, designer dog collars, pet tags, and other personalized items as well. For more information, please visit http://safetpet.com.