Safety and Social Responsibility Part 1 - the Justice System

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2024 -- What would a trauma-informed justice system look like?



Hosts Dr. Sandra Bloom and Sarah Yanosy, joined by Dr. Stephanie Covington, Robert Reed, and EL Sawyer, will expand the definition of the word "safety" and discuss how the establishment and maintenance of safety is not just an individual issue but a social responsibility of organizations, communities, and whole societies. In our present culture, there is an expectation that basic physical safety is the domain of the criminal justice system. As our justice system – especially prisons – have grown, there is arguably less safety now than even a couple of decades ago. And for many people in our culture, there is no justice.



"When we think about the future, I think we need to rethink both our custodial institutions - how should they be designed, what should they look like, what should they provide - and we should think about what we need to provide in the community. To me, the future is based on keeping more people in the community and providing the services they need." - Dr. Stephanie Covington



About Dr. Sandra Bloom:



Dr. Sandra L. Bloom is a Board-Certified psychiatrist, graduate of Temple University School of Medicine and currently Associate Professor, Health Management and Policy at the Dornsife School of Public Health, Drexel University, where she teaches five courses focused on the impact of psychological trauma on individuals and organizations.

From 1980-2001, Dr. Bloom served as Founder and Executive Director of the Sanctuary programs, inpatient psychiatric programs for the treatment of trauma-related emotional disorders, and during those years was also President of the Alliance for Creative Development, a multidisciplinary outpatient practice group. Dr. Bloom is recognized nationally and internationally as the founder of the Sanctuary Model. Between 2005 and 2016, over 350 social service, juvenile justice and mental health organizations were trained in the Sanctuary Model.

In extending her work to include an online delivery program for Leaders, Clinicians, Direct Service Staff, and Indirect Service Staff called Creating Presence, Dr. Bloom hopes to make the innovative approach to service delivery known as "trauma-informed" and "trauma-responsive" more available and cost effective.

Dr. Bloom is a Past-President of the International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies and author or co-author of a series of books on trauma-informed care: Creating Sanctuary: Toward the Evolution of Sane Societies published in 1997, with a second edition in 2013; Destroying Sanctuary: The Crisis in Human Delivery Service Systems published by Oxford University Press in 2010, and Restoring Sanctuary: A New Operating System for Trauma-Informed Systems of Care, published by Oxford University Press in 2013.

She is a founder of and immediate past-president of a new national organization, CTIPP – The Campaign for Trauma-Informed Policy and Practice – whose goal is to advocate for public policies and programs at the federal, state, local and tribal levels that incorporate up-to-date scientific findings regarding the relationship between trauma across the lifespan and many social and health problems.



About Sarah Yanosy, LCSW:



Ms. Yanosy's career has integrated clinical work, education and administration, resulting in expertise in individual and family therapy, program and curriculum development as well as program evaluation and replication. Ms. Yanosy currently teaches at the Fordham University School of Social Services and the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. She served as the Founding Director of an international training and consultation organization serving over 350 organizations across the US and in 7 other countries, teaching human service providers to implement trauma-informed interventions. Most recently, Ms. Yanosy co-developed the PRESENCE Model, an online training model for trauma-responsive practice.

Ms. Yanosy has been a keynote and featured speaker on trauma and organizational culture and has published extensively on the implementation and impact of trauma responsive practice. She received her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Cornell University and Smith College respectively, and has completed post graduate programs at New York University, Fordham University and Columbia Business School.



About Dr. Stephanie Covington, PhD, LCSW:



Stephanie S. Covington, PhD, LCSW Co-Director of the Institute for Relational Development and the Center for Gender & Justice. An internationally recognized clinician, organizational consultant, lecturer, and author, Dr. Covington is a pioneer in the field of addiction and trauma. For more than 35 years, she has created gender-responsive and trauma-informed programs and services for use in public, private and institutional settings. Her extensive experience includes consulting for and developing programs for numerous U.S. and international agencies and designing women's services at the Betty Ford Center. Dr. Covington has also developed programs for people in criminal justice settings and has conducted seminars for behavioral health professionals, community organizations, criminal justice professionals and recovery groups across the country and around the world. She has published extensively, including twelve gender-responsive, trauma-informed treatment curricula. Dr. Covington wrote the first manualized program for substance use disorder treatment and authored the best-selling book, A Woman's Way through the Twelve Steps. Her newest book is Hidden Healers: The Unexpected Ways that Women in Prison Help Each Other Survive.



Learn more about Stephanie at https://www.stephaniecovington.com/.



About Robert Reed:



Rob has been a career public servant working for more than 40 years in federal and state governments. Rob served in the U.S. Department of Justice for 34 years as an Assistant United States Attorney. In March 2017, Rob was appointed an Executive Deputy Attorney General in the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office and now focuses on reentry, trauma civil rights, and reform issues. Rob spearheaded the creation of the Pennsylvania Reentry Council, which he chairs, that for the first time brings together reentry stakeholders around the Commonwealth to assist reentrants to make a successful return to their families and communities and to reduce recidivism. Rob also initiated an effort to make Pennsylvania a trauma-informed state. Rob serves as part of the Executive Leadership Council that oversees Heal PA, the unprecedented initiative to create a trauma-informed Pennsylvania. Recently, Rob was appointed as a Lecturer in the Temple University Medical School and is teaching about the impact of trauma and adversity on our health, history, legal system, and society. Rob has a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania, a M.Sc. from the London School of Economics, and a J.D. from Boston College Law School and is married with three children.



About EL Sawyer:



EL Sawyer is an acclaimed filmmaker and entrepreneur based in Philadelphia. Driven by a passion for storytelling by using media to effect change, EL draws upon personal experiences of poverty and incarceration to highlight the challenges faced by marginalized communities. Among EL Sawyer's notable early works are films like "Pull of Gravity," co-directed with Jon Kaufman. This groundbreaking project, done in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Justice, has become a valuable training tool for justice systems, correctional institutions, and universities nationally and internationally. In 2022, EL premiered the feature-length documentary "Music Vets" at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. This thought-provoking film explores the transformative power of music as a treatment for PTSD and traumatic brain injury among U.S. military veterans. EL co-founded the Media in Neighborhoods Group (MING) in 2014. This multimedia firm specializes in crafting compelling messages for national brands and foundations. EL's exceptional filmmaking and dedication to social justice have earned numerous accolades and fellowships. EL was awarded the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation's Artist-as-Activist and Ford Foundation's Art for Justice Fellowship. EL also had the honor of meeting and advising President Obama on criminal justice reform initiatives. EL Sawyer's visionary leadership and unwavering dedication continue to drive impactful change and inspire many in our society.



About Creating PRESENCE

Wednesdays at 9 am PST on the Voice America Empowerment Channel



Creating Presence with Dr. Sandra Bloom and Sarah Yanosy explores how our biological and psychological vulnerability collide with our political, civic, and economic landscapes to create potentially catastrophic toxicity for our collective social health. Using the lens of public health science and their own experience as mental health providers and educators, these two thought leaders in trauma-responsive practice engage experts from a range of fields that shape social health at both individual and community levels. These conversations capitalize on this critical point in human evolution to change the paradigm for how we think about who we are and what we need to conquer toxicity and promote social health. This series will highlight successful strategies from the spheres of politics, spirituality, education, justice, art, and parenting, as well as steps for reshaping our work environments and the places we seek healing, connection, and recovery.



