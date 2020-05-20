Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- Infinium Global Research's recent report on the "Safety Apparel Market By Type (Light Type Safety Apparel and Heavy Type Safety Apparel) By End-Users (Pharmaceuticals, Food, and Beverages, Gas & Oil Manufacturing, Defense & Public Safety Services): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts up to 2026." provides a comprehensive outline of the factors responsible for the growth of the market. According to the report, the global safety apparel market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2020-2026.



Safety is important to safeguard human life, especially in high-risk areas such as healthcare, nuclear, aircraft, chemical, oil and gases, and the mining sector. Industrial safety reduces risks to people and processes?. The increasing concern for industrial safety and improved productivity has driven the demand for safety apparel across all industry verticals. These safety apparels are battery-powered blowers that provide positive airflow which is used to safeguard workers in an infected or contaminated atmosphere. Additionally, growing industrialization in the BRIC countries and rapidly growing pharmaceutical sector in several developing nations will further facilitate the growth of the market.



We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.



Furthermore, as measures to control the outbreak of coronavirus have augmented, the demand for safety apparels has momentarily decreased as a large number of countries have resorted to lockdown. Additionally, the recent outbreak is also creating a temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities which in turn also decreases the production for such products. However, over the long term, the demand is expected to rise at a good pace and there will be an adequate amount of latent market potential waiting to be exploited through developmental efforts.



Pharmaceutical Sector to Remain the Largest Users of Safety Apparel



Safety apparels are used in manufacturing sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, Gas & Oil Manufacturing, and in Healthcare and Defence & Public Safety Services. However, safety apparels are used in pharmaceuticals for a variety of purposes, such as to help protect users from certain cleaning chemicals, particulates, hazardous drugs, and infectious aerosols such as mycobacterium and tuberculosis.



Moreover, the wide margin of safety associated with the pharmaceutical sector also makes it an essential component in such industries. The report on the "global safety apparel market" offers an in-depth analysis of the segments such as Type (Light Type Safety Apparel and Heavy Type Safety Apparel) and End-Users (Pharmaceuticals, Food, and Beverages, Gas & Oil Manufacturing, Defense & Public Safety Services).



North America to be the Dominant Region in Safety Apparel Market



Geographically, North America generated the largest revenue in the safety apparel market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast years. Increasing stringency in regulatory norms regarding workplace safety along with a high rate of adoption of advanced safety devices will increase demand for safety apparels market in the North America region.



Furthermore, the Asia Pacifica region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast years owing to rapid industrialization in countries such as China and India. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast years.



Companies Operating in Safety Apparel Market to Ramp Up Production Amidst Covid-19 to Meet the Rising Demands



The safety apparel market is intensely competitive with the presence of several multinational and local players. The prominent players in the market include E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Lakeland Industries, Inc., 3M Company, Workrite Uniform Company, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, and Teijin Limited. These players are continuously focusing on improving R&D and facilitate other organic strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Infinium Global Research's recent report on the global safety apparel market is an encompassment of such recent developments in the global marketplace. The report delivers insights into the recent developments by leading players that have contributed to the growth of the market and also estimates the impact of recent developments in the global market.



