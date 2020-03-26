Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the "Global Safety Apparel Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.Some of the key players profiled in the study are National Safety Apparel, Inc. (United States), 3M Company (United States), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (United States), Ansell Limited (United States), DowDuPont (United States), Honeywell International (United States), Lakeland Industries, Inc. (United States), Safety Apparel, SafetyGear Corporation, NATIONAL SAFETY APPAREL and Sellstrom.



Safety Apparel, as the name indicates the attire that can be worn on when there is high visibility of any radiation to the employee or is exposed to any moving traffic or equipment, on public or private roadways or property. These are the important parameter that is to be followed by the employees as per the safety regulation. It helps in providing protection from thermal protection, cut protection, flash fire protection and arc flash protection. The special feature which makes these apparel more attractive across the demand side is Anti-static, Radioactive Particulate Protection, Elastic Waist & Ankle, Panel Hood, Knitted Cuff. In addition to that, rising government regulation is also boosting the market pace. For instance, several agencies of the federal United States government have their own set of specific standards and guidance with regards to the wearing of high visibility clothing.



Market Drivers

- Rising accidents on roads and construction sites are driving the market. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the most common fatal occupational injuries incurred on a road construction site worker struck by the vehicle, mobile equipment. Of the 639 total fatal occupational injuries at road construction sites.



Market Trend

- High Adoption of High Visibility Clothing in this Industry

- Acceptance of Cryogenic PPE Globally

- Increase in the Number of Female workers in the Mining Industry



Restraints

- The biggest restraints which are faced by this industry are in developing PPE which addresses multiple hazards through one streamlined solution. This same PPE needs to facilitate compliance through easy donning and doffing, comfort and mobility.



Opportunities

- Stringent Rules and Regulation Towards these Apparels is Boosting the Demand of these Product



Challenges

- Exchange Rate Risk

- High Price of Specialized Clothing

- The Requirement of Massive Investment for R&D



Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues. Global Safety Apparel Market is accessible to readers in a logical, wise format. Driving and restraining factors are listed in this study report to help you understand the positive and negative aspects in front of your business.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (High Visibility Jackets, High Visibility T-Shirts, High Visibility Sweatshirts, High Visibility Pants, High Visibility Rain Gear, Enhanced Visibility Gear, Others), Application (Roadway construction workers, Utility workers, Survey crews, Emergency responders, Road assistance/courtesy patrols, Flagging crews, Towing operators, Others), Usability (Disposable, Non-Disposable), Material Type (Laminates (Microporous PE Laminate and Non-microporous PE Laminate), SMS Based, Others), Color Type (Fluorescent Background Material (Fluorescent Yellow-Green, Fluorescent Orange-Red, Fluorescent Red), Bright Background Material (Bright Yellow - Green and Bright Orange - Red))

op Players in the Market are: National Safety Apparel, Inc. (United States), 3M Company (United States), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (United States), Ansell Limited (United States), DowDuPont (United States), Honeywell International (United States), Lakeland Industries, Inc. (United States), Safety Apparel, SafetyGear Corporation, NATIONAL SAFETY APPAREL and Sellstrom.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Objectives of the Study

- To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Safety Apparel Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

- To estimate the size of the Global Safety Apparel Market in terms of value.

- To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Safety Apparel Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

- To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Safety Apparel Market and various regions.

- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Safety Apparel Market.

- To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Safety Apparel market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Safety Apparel market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Safety Apparel market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



