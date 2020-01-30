Safety Bottle Tote Carriers Packaging Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to Be Witnessed by 2017 – 2027 : FMI Report

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- Global safety bottle tote carriers packaging market: Introduction



Efficient and safe packaging solutions are of paramount importance for transportation of laboratory acids and chemicals. Safety bottle tote carriers have been designed keeping in mind the danger of transporting hazardous chemicals. One of the key contributors to growing preference for safety bottle tote carriers is their versatility. Safety bottle tote carriers have the ability to withstand a wide range of temperatures, i.e. from -45°C to 110°C, which increases the scope of applications for them. In addition, safety bottle tote carriers can carry acids, alkalis, and other solvents. Thermoplastics elastomers are used to manufacture safety bottle tote carriers, which facilitate in maintenance of their tensile strength.



The wide range of temperature handling capacity of safety bottle tote carriers enables them to carry both liquid and ice without compromising on product integrity. In addition, safety bottle tote carriers have found a wide range of applications in the chemical industry, pharmaceutical, and the food industries. The need to transport hazardous chemicals from one place to another is expected to grow over the forecast period. Due to their ease of handling and efficiency, safety bottle tote carriers are widely used in the chemicals industry, and are expected to have high preference over the forecast period, thus resulting in a largely positive outlook over the forecast period.



Global safety bottle tote carriers packaging market: Dynamics



The global packaging industry has transformed rapidly in past few couple of decades, resulting in an increasing demand for custom products and ease of transport. Safety bottle tote carriers are being adopted in the food industry. Due to end user preference for convenient packaging solutions, the market for safety bottle tote carriers is expected to grow. Innovation in terms of product design related to shape and positioning of the handle is expected to shape the future of the global safety bottle tote carriers market. Features such as easy to handle and safety of the product are the factors which are increasing the manufacture preference for safety bottle tote carriers packaging. Due to high demand in the construction industry, manufacturers are focusing on the tensile strength of safety bottle tote carrier due to which the hazardous chemicals can be easily transferred from one point to another point.



Global safety bottle tote carriers packaging market: Segmentation



The global safety bottle tote Carriers packaging market has been segmented as follows –



On the basis of material type, the global safety Bottle Tote Carriers packaging market has been segmented as:



-HDPE

-LDPE

-Rubber



On the basis of capacity, the global safety bottle tote carriers packaging market has been segmented as:



-Small carrier safety bottle tote carriers (500ml - 1000 ml)

-Medium carrier safety bottle tote carriers (1001 ml – 2,500 ml)

-Large carrier safety bottle tote carriers (2,501 ml and 4,000 ml )



On the basis of end-user industry, the global safety bottle tote carriers packaging market has been segmented as:



-Chemicals Industry

-Pharmaceutical industry

-Food Industry



Global safety bottle tote carriers packaging market: Regional Outlook



Due to highest contribution in the chemical industry, North America market for safety bottle tote carriers is anticipated to register the highest growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing retail sector in India and China, coupled with the growth in the construction industry is expected to drive the safety bottle tote carriers market of the Asia Pacific region and is expected to emerge as the most lucrative market by the end of 2025. Europe is expected to witness moderate growth in safety bottle tote carriers market.



Global safety bottle tote carriers packaging market: Key Players



Few of the players operating in the global Safety Bottle Tote carriers packaging market are – Merck KGaA, Eagle Thermoplastic, Inc., and Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., among others.