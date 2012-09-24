Tougher Regulations and Monitoring Boost Sales of Protection Equipment

City of Industry, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- U.S. Safety & Supply Company, a leading safety equipment company, expects to see significant growth following a Sept. 6 report from Frost & Sullivan that predicted increased demand within the safety market. The industry boost is anticipated to occur as a result of stricter enforcement of safety precautions by both the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Cal-OSHA. U.S. Safety & Supply Company is a leading provider of many of the tools, programs and equipment required by these governing bodies.



William Chao of U.S. Safety & Supply Company commented on this trend. “We believe that stricter enforcement of national safety guidelines is important to help employees across different industries stay safe. We’re proud to offer a large selection of safety equipment for all types of work.”



U.S. Safety & Supply Company offers safety products and programs to address fall protection, confined space training and personal protection, as well as a range of other products such as Janitorial and First Aid Supplies.



About U.S. Safety & Supply Company

Established in 1948, U.S. Safety & Supply Company is a leading provider of innovative safety products and programs for individuals and businesses. The company ensures product quality by only offering items that meet or exceed ANSI Standards. Products are available for a range of industries and scenarios ranging from traditional hand, back and eye protection to confined space equipment and first aid supplies. For more information, visit www.safetycompany.com.