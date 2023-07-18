Safety FootWear Market to Observe Strong Growth by 2029

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2023 -- According to HTF MI Latest Report, "Global Safety FootWear Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2029", the global Safety FootWear market size is expected to reach USD 5429.43 Million in 2023, that the market will reach USD 7187 Million by 2028, at a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.78% over the period 2023-2028.



Key and developing players who have been highlighted as part of the coverage includes Rahman Group (India), Honeywell International Inc (United States), Oftenrich Holdings Co. Ltd (United States), COFRA Holding AG (Switzerland), Saina Corporation Co. Ltd (India), ELTEN GmbH (Germany), BASF (Germany), Uvex Group (Germany), VF Corporation (United States), Rock Fall Ltd (United Kingdom), W.L Gore & Associates, Inc (United States), Dunlop (United States), Maincal (United States).



What is the Safety FootWear Market?

The Safety Footwear market refers to the segment of the footwear industry that produces and sells shoes and boots designed to provide protection for the feet and toes against various hazards in the workplace or outdoor environments. These hazards can include impacts, punctures, electrical hazards, chemical exposure, and slip resistance.



Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the Safety FootWear market based on type, distribution channel and, region.



Global Safety FootWear Market Breakdown by Application (Construction, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Mining, Food, Pharmaceutical) by Type (Leather, Rubber, Plastic) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)



Competitive Landscape:

Along with studying the profiles of the key players in Safety FootWear market, the industry's competitive environment is deeply examined. Some of the players profiled are Rahman Group (India), Honeywell International Inc (United States), Oftenrich Holdings Co. Ltd (United States), COFRA Holding AG (Switzerland), Saina Corporation Co. Ltd (India), ELTEN GmbH (Germany), BASF (Germany), Uvex Group (Germany), VF Corporation (United States), Rock Fall Ltd (United Kingdom), W.L Gore & Associates, Inc (United States), Dunlop (United States), Maincal (United States)



