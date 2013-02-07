Safety GENI Launches Its Online Training Program

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Safety GENI, a premier health and safety training and consulting company, proudly announces its long-awaited online training program. In addition to an extensive library of traditional onsite health and safety courses, Safety GENI now offers online training that allows clients to conveniently and affordably train and certify their employees in a variety of programs.



One featured Safety GENI course is its GHS Online Training (i.e. Globally Harmonized System Training) program. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandates employers and sub-contractors who deal with chemical hazardous materials to properly label and handle them. In order to ensure the safety of employers, employees, and the general public, GHS Training will equip those who find themselves in contact with hazardous chemicals to handle them safely. The online training is customized, convenient, and affordable, while still providing the required training and certification.



GHS Online Training is one of many online course offerings at Safety GENI. Other available health and safety training courses include storm water, asbestos, lead, mold, construction, first aid, and more. In addition to the safety and well-being of employees and workers, these courses ensure that clients meet requirements put in place by federal agencies like the EPA and OSHA. A spokesperson said, “We aim to contribute value to our end customers so that they exceed the state, federal, and client standards and regulations.” These quality onsite and online training courses enable clients to remain in compliance with regulations and keep people safe.



About Global Environmental Network Inc.

For over 21 years, Safety GENI has offered an impressive selection of health, safety, environmental, and industrial hygiene services to its clients. Its staff consists of highly experienced engineers, consultants, inspectors, and instructors, making Global Environmental Network an international leader in the field of health and safety training services. They proudly share their knowledge and expertise with clients to promote growth, safety, and environmental compliance—and with their new online training offerings, there’s never been a better time to consult with Safety GENI.