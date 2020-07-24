Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Safety Goggles' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Honeywell (United States),3M (United States),Boll Safety (France),Kimberly-Clark (United States),Protective Industrial Products (United States)



Safety goggles are also known as protective Glasses which used to offer protection against various environmental hazards. Safety goggles market is expected to mark significant growth over forecasted period owing to increasing consumers changing lifestyles and technological advancement. There has been significant rise in number of people using safety goggles as its witnessed that in U.S. nearly 700,000 affected with eye injuries. This statistics in rising popularity of safety goggles product. The major companies are adding more proven technologies systematically and strategically in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on fastest-growing verticals in the industrial and construction industries.



Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Absorbent Goggles, Reflective Goggles), Application (Oil and gas, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mining), Protection (Welding Protection, Radiation Protection, Others)



Market Trends:

Value Oriented Consumers

Collaboration and Tie Up Of Leading Players



Market Drivers: Rise in Urbanization and Change in Lifestyle Boost the Safety Goggles Market.

Rapid Demand of Anti-Fog Safety Goggles Fuelled up the Market.



Restraints: High Cost Associated with safety goggle hampers the Market.

Lack of Awareness among the Customers.



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



