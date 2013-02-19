Safety Is the Key Strategy for South Florida Area Strax Rejuvenation

Lauderhill, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- According to statistics, around 116,000 people per year undergo a cosmetic procedure called a tummy tuck. This number has grown significantly over the past decade or so. Many people choose to have a tummy tuck not only to improve their appearance, but also as a way to boost their self-esteem. For people who are looking to have a tummy tuck Miami area Strax Rejuvenation is an excellent choice. Recently, the elective surgery center has seen a marked increase in the number of patients who wish to have the procedure.



Technically known as an abdominoplasty, a tummy tuck is a surgical procedure that tightens abdominal muscles while removing excess fat and skin. The tummy tuck surgeon typically performs the outpatient surgery with a general anesthetic. For people who have spent hours working out and eating a healthy diet but are still frustrated by their sagging stomach, a tummy tuck can provide them with a well-toned stomach.



Over the years, Strax Rejuvenation has earned a well-deserved reputation for its outstanding track record for safety. The surgical staff at the facility is made up of 12 board certified surgeons, each of whom is highly credentialed and possessing unique skills that lend themselves to specializing in certain cosmetic procedures. In addition to its excellent safety rating, as a previous press release noted, Strax Rejuvenation can introduce patients to a surgeon who will be able to perform the surgery at a considerably reduced price by using a Strax facility and taking advantage of Strax’s purchasing power. Strax also can offer patients a variety of monthly payment plans not available in any other facility or office.



“Due to the high volume of surgery, Strax has purchasing power that the surgeons would not have access to as a sole practitioners’ office,” an article on the facility’s website noted, adding that because Strax pays less for the same implants, sutures, and surgical supplies, they can pass that savings along to the patient, resulting in lower procedure prices.



“Strax has the latest in state of the art lasers and sterilization equipment. In addition to quality and affordability, Strax has developed relationships with third parties that allow their patients to be approved for financing even if they’ve been turned down elsewhere. The criteria for financing is so easy, almost every patient can receive some type of financing.”



About Strax Rejuvenation

