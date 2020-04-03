Safety Lancet Market Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2025 - Top Companies Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Medical Corporation, Bayer AG

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- Safety lancets are single-use devices for capillary blood sampling dedicated to healthcare professionals. They are an integral component to the sharps-injury prevention programs in hospitals, clinics, laboratories, doctor's offices and wherever both patients and professionals need to feel safe. By using safety lancets needle-stick injuries and infections can be eliminated.



The medical device industry is a dynamic and vital component of the healthcare industry. Developments in the medical device industry are made to simplify the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of various diseases. Every component of this industry plays an important role in the market sizing. One of such device is safety lancet, which is capturing a huge market share due to its application. Safety lancet can be further divided into push button safety lancet, pressure activated safety lancet and side button safety lancet.



The global Safety Lancet market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

- Becton

- Dickinson and Company

- Terumo Medical Corporation

- Bayer AG

- HTL-STREFA S.A.

- Sarstedt AG & Co.

- Improve Medical Technology Co. Ltd.



Segment by Type:

- Push Button Safety Lancet

- Pressure Activated Safety Lancet

- Side Button Safety Lancet



Segment by Application:

- Hospitals & Clinics

- Diagnostic Centers

- Pathology Laboratories

- Home Diagnostics

- Other



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Safety Lancet Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Safety Lancet Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Safety Lancet Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Safety Lancet Market Forecast

4.5.1. Safety Lancet Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Safety Lancet Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Safety Lancet Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Safety Lancet Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Safety Lancet Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Safety Lancet Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Safety Lancet Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Safety Lancet Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Safety Lancet Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Safety Lancet Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Safety Lancet Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Safety Lancet Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



