Safety Leading Issue in European Manufacturing Operations Detailed in New AGV Whitepaper

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- To protect workers, agencies in in Europe, such as EU-OSHA (European Occupational Safety and Health Administration) provide analysis, research and prevention information, which policy makers use to regulate workplace safety and health. Various groups focus on standardized training and encourage continuous process improvements in workplace safety. Even with legislation and training enforcement, there is no evidence that these preventative methodologies have verifiable best practices and safe behaviors among forklift operators globally. Without evidentiary data to support these prevention techniques, companies concerned with safety are proactively seeking alternatives to forklifts with automated guided vehicles and forklift-free environments.



Europe is leading the Forklift-Free Movement. In the white paper "Forklift-Free: Driving Safety and Profitability” Seegrid carefully reveals how implementing a forklift-free environment for material flow and movement can:



1.Protect the workplace from employee injuries and deaths

2.Boost lean efficiency

3.Drive cost reduction



The whitepaper includes an intensive thought-provoking analysis and objective data about employee injuries and deaths, cost burdens associated with forklift accidents and citations. There is also information about high labor wages, expensive training programs, and scarce labor availability and manufacturers' unsaleable rates. The information included examines lean alternative for manned forklift transport as part of continuous process improvement strategies.



To obtain this new whitepaper go to: http://info.seegrid.com/forklift-free-white-paper



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) is the global leader of robotic vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs). Seegrid AGVs are revolutionizing the movement of materials handling in manufacturing and distribution environments with simplicity, flexibility, and affordability. Robotic pallet trucks, tow tractors, and walkie stackers optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing labor and operating costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Seegrid AGVs improve workplace safety, reduce equipment and product damage, and deliver a rapid return on investment. The company’s state-of-the-art navigation technology requires no infrastructure for navigation—no wires, lasers, tapes, or magnets. Guided by Seegrid partnerships with leading global industrial truck manufacturers provide businesses with a choice when selecting a brand of robotic vision-guided AGVs. Seegrid and Guided by Seegrid products are available throughout Europe. In addition to the 2014 Edison Award, Seegrid was named Manufacturer of the Year and the Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Follow on Twitter @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation-Europe

www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500