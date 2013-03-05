Safety of Loading and Unloading Pallets in Retail Environments Assisted by PalletPal

Falmouth, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- PalletPal is a critical development for the retail loading and unloading environment. To view PalletPal in action go to: www.retailhandlingsolutions.com/video-palletpal-training-mov. Retail Handling Solutions understands that one of the great safety concerns in retail is the loading and unloading of pallets. The PalletPal 360 makes loading and unloading pallets faster, safer and easier. This simple, automatic unit uses a system of springs and shock absorbers to lower and raise loads as boxes are added or removed from pallets. A turntable allows nearside loading and unloading. No power or air supply is required.



- Rugged tubular steel frame for loads up to 4,500 lbs.

- Heavy-duty springs calibrated to bring pallet to most convenient loading and unloading height.

- Proven linkage design maintains level under uneven loading.

- Dampener provides smooth, gradual raising and lowering action, without overshoot or spring bounce.

- Low-friction bearing supported turntable for near-side loading and unloading.

- Phenolic frame cover (optional).

- Fork pockets for relocation by fork truck also extend base for free standing stability.

- Leveling feet (optional) allow use on sloping or uneven floors.

- Free standing, can be easily relocated by fork truck.



Retail Handling Solutions (http://retailhandlingsolutions.com) is at the core of revolutionizing retail products handling. For nearly a century not much has changed in the way retailers’ stock shelves. The process is time-consuming, labor intensive, and fraught with productivity road blocks and the potential for injury, product breakage, and customer inconvenience.



Retail operations require automation according to Brian McNamara, founder of Retail Handling Solutions, based in Falmouth, Maine. Many of the processes, including retail stocking, is time consuming, labor intensive, and fraught with productivity road blocks and the potential for injury and product breakage. With all the advances made in other areas of the store, this key operation function has been largely ignored.



About Southworth International Group

Southworth International Group is the parent of a family of companies whose mission is to make work faster, safer, and easier. Recognizing that retail store operations are significantly different from manufacturing and somewhat different from warehousing, Retail Handling Solutions was created to concentrate the practical application of ergonomics on the specific circumstances of the retail work environment. Limited space, high volumes, thin margins, packaging necessities, as well as consideration for in-store shoppers and merchandising frequently require a unique approach to optimizing the productivity and safety of these stock handling applications.



Retail Handling Solutions

http://RetailHandlingSolutions.com

Alison K. Shea

Market Development Manager

ashea@retailhs.com

(207) 317-4222