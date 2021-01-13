Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Safety Razor Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Safety Razor Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Safety Razor. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Edgewell Personal Care (United States), L'Oreal (France), Muhle (Germany), Feather (Japan), Dorco (South Korea), Philips (Netherland), Procter & Gamble Company (United States) and Merkur (Germany).



A safety razor is a shaving implement with a protective device positioned between the edge of the blade and the skin.. It has sharp edges used to remove unwanted hair from the face or body. The growing interest in grooming, hairstyling along with the increasing disposable income of people is the major driving factor in the growth of the very market. Market players are focusing on making sustainable and recycling razor products by using advanced technology to increase the efficiency of the safety razors.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Safety Razor Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Growth Drivers

- Rising Focus on Personal Grooming and Surging Disposable Income

- Increasing Number of Travelers across the Globe



Influencing Trend

- Increasing Prevalence of E-commerce market is impacting the Safety Razor Market



Restraints

- High Raw Material Cost Involve in Manufacturing of Safety Razor

- Expensive Import and Export of Raw Material



Opportunities

- Improving Technology & Efficiency and Reducing the Cost of Safety Razor

- Increasing Brand Awareness through Advertisement



Challenges

- The Threat of New Entrants with Low Price Safety Razor



The Global Safety Razor Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores, Online), Blade Layer (Single-blade Disposable Razors, Twin-blade Disposable Razors, Triple-blade Disposable Razors), End User (Men, Women)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



