Safety Training Videos About New OSHA Training Requirements Are Now Available from SafetyVideos.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- SafetyVideos.com, a website that offers safety training videos to employers on a variety of topics, has just added new training videos to its site that address the new training requirements from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).



OSHA recently announced a new training requirement that all employers in the United States must complete by December 1, 2013. More specifically, OSHA has revised its Hazard Communication Standard (HCS) to align with the United Nations’ Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labeling of Chemicals (GHS). According to information from OSHA, the revised standards require the use of new labeling elements and a standardized safety format for Safety Data Sheets.



In order to help employers meet the new GHS training requirements, SafetyVideos.com has just released a new series of safety videos that are designed to fulfill the employer’s training requirements if they are used to train their employees. Because every employer in the United States must train their employees on the new rules within the next several months, the staff at SafetyVideos.com expects that the new safety training videos will be especially popular with their customers.



The fact that SafetyVideos.com would respond to the recent OSHA ruling with new training videos probably does not come as a surprise to the many customers who have worked with the company over the years. Since the day it opened for business more than 7 years ago, SafetyVideos.com has strived to offer a wide range of up-to-date and high quality training videos that help to keep people safe while they are at work.



“We offer the most professional safety training videos and DVD's to help employers reduce their on the job accidents and injuries,” an article on the SafetyVideos.com website noted, adding that its group of safety professionals has produced OSHA compliant videos for many different fields.



“We offer training on forklifts, farm equipment, and laboratories. Fact is, we have a safety training video that will meet your needs, educate your employees, and keep them safe at work.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about SafetyVideos.com is welcome to visit the user-friendly website at any time; there, they can browse through the vast selection of safety videos. Each video includes an in-depth description and free preview. Those who have questions are welcome to call the company directly to speak with a friendly and knowledgeable employee.



About SafetyVideos.com

SafetyVideos.com offers safety training videos to employers who are training their employees to work safer on the job. The company’s products help reduce the number of work related accidents and injuries. SafetyVideos.com has been in business for more than 7 years. For more information, please visit http://www.safetyvideos.com/