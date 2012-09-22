Local Events Promote Health and Safety in Jurupa Valley

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2012 -- Global Environmental Network, Inc. (GENI®), a leading provider of safety and environmental training and services, will provide key safety and wellness information at the upcoming Jurupa Community Services District Health and Wellness Event. Communities throughout California are empowering citizens with events designed to provide valuable information and services to constituents. The event, held on Sept. 27 at 11201 Harrel Street Jurupa Valley, CA 91751 from 10AM-2PM, will feature exhibitors from a range of industries and services. Visitors will have access to all types of community topics and businesses.



Elaine Martin, Business Development Manager of GENI, shared her excitement at participating in this event: “We’re so pleased to be a part of the Jurupa community event. We look forward to meeting community members and sharing important tips on all types of safety precautions and services.” She continued, “It’s critical that all citizens and families are prepared for different types of potentially dangerous situations, and we are privileged to help provide that training.”



Global Environmental Network, Inc. offers a range of services including: storm water management, environmental health and safety training, environmental engineering, injury illness prevention plans, CPR training, asbestos services and emergency response audits and mock drills.



About Global Environmental Network, Inc.

For more than 20 years, Global Environmental Network, Inc. (GENI®) has offered a broad range of environmental, health, safety and industrial hygiene services to clients as well as training courses at its California facilities. GENI is a leader in providing companies with solutions and training to support growth, safety and environmental compliance. For more information, please visit: http://www.safetygeni.com.