Safety2Go Announces New Features of Redesigned Website

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Safety2Go, an Alberta based company providing safety programs and products for Canadian businesses, announces the relaunch of their website at Safety2Go.com. The redesigned site features all of the company"s products displayed in an easy-to-shop from manner as well as new features designed to make the eCommerce store more customer friendly.



"We"ve been selling our safety training materials online since 2002 and this latest redesign of our website incorporates suggestions that our customers have given us to make their shopping experience easier," says Yvonne Campbell, owner of Safety2Go. "Safety and compliance coordinators can now find our training programs easier thanks to a new navigation structure and with the addition of product reviews, can even read what others have to say about each of our items."



Other features added to the website include options to share links to specific products with colleagues via email or social media with a single click, a "Wish List" function that allows items to be placed on a list that can be recalled later, a "My Account" feature where customers can create a login that will enable them to check on previous orders and save purchasing information for future ones, and a blog with helpful articles written by in-house workplace safety experts.



About Safety2Go

Safety2Go sells custom safety programs, templates and training materials that can be download immediately after purchase as well as online safety training programs for all forms of Canadian industries. For more information, and to view the new website, visit Safety2Go.com.