Safeway Inc. (NYSE:SWY) Former Employee Alert: Lawsuit over Overtime and Minimum Wages Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- A California-based former employee of Safeway Inc. (NYSE:SWY) filed a lawsuit against Safeway Inc. (NYSE:SWY) over alleged violations of California labor codes.



Those who are California based former employees of Safeway Inc. (NYSE:SWY) who were salaried as First Assistant Manager or Second Assistant Managers, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges that the defendants violated California labor codes as they allegedly failed to pay First Assistant Manager or Second Assistant Managers for overtime and minimum wages.



The lawsuit was filed for current and former California based salaried “First Assistant Managers" or “Second Assistant Managers" or persons who held similar job titles and o/r performed similar job duties who worked for Defendants within the State of California at any time between the end of 2008 and present. Plaintiff claims that those employees worked over eight hours in a day, and/or forty hours in a week during their employment with Defendants.



Furthermore, the plaintiff alleges that Defendants hired employees as "First Assistant Managers" and “Second Assistant Managers" as salaried "exempt" employees and that Defendants engaged in a uniform policy and systematic scheme of wage abuse against their salaried "First Assistant Managers" and "Second Assistant Managers." This scheme, so the lawsuit, involved misclassifying these positions as "exempt" managerial employees for purposes of the payment of overtime compensation when, in fact, they were "non- exempt" non-managerial employees according to California law.



In addition, Plaintiff alleges that Defendants knew or should have known that those employees were entitled to receive at least minimum wages for compensation and that they were not receiving at least minimum wages for all hours worked.



Safeway Inc. (NYSE:SWY) reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $41.05 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Jan 1, 2011 to over $43.63 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Dec. 31, 2011. However, its Net Income over the respective time periods fell from $589.80 million to $516.70 million.



Shares of Safeway Inc. (NYSE:SWY) declined from as high as $26.77 per share in April 2010 to as low as $16.06 per share in September 2011 and as low as $15.32 per share in July 2012.



