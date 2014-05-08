Saffron Supplement for Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Montreal, Quebec -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- May is Vision Health Month in Canada. A national campaign is informing and reminding Canadians about their eye health to help to eliminate avoidable loss of sight. There are a number of things Canadians can do to protect their vision, including regular eye examination and leading a healthy lifestyle with good nutrition. These things are particularly important as we age. Development and progression of one disease, the common dry form of age related macular degeneration (dry AMD), is greatly influenced by specific types of natural antioxidants and carotenoids that protect the retina of the eye.



Groupe Persavita is a young private company located in Montreal that has developed the nutritional supplement Saffron 2020 especially to combat the decline in eyesight with age. In 2012, Saffron 2020 has been approved by Health Canada to help maintain eyesight in age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts.



Saffron 2020 was formulated following a clinical study in Italy in which patients with AMD showed improvements in their vision after taking dietary saffron pills- made from saffron stigma powder- for just three months. In a 15-month follow up, the researchers observed that patients continued to get the benefits of the supplement for as long as they took the saffron capsules. The patented Saffron 2020 formulation contain high quality saffron together with several other nutrients and carotenoids shown to be important and beneficial for eye health.



Dr Piraee, CEO of Groupe Persavita commented. ‘Recent research from around the world has demonstrated the potential for special plant-derived supplements to combat the effects of age-related decline in sight. Through Saffron 2020 we are very proud to have combined these into a special product and to be assisting many thousand Canadian customers to maintain their eyesight’.



[Quote from a customer (B. H., from British Columbia): After 14 months [using Saffron 2020] for dry macular degeneration, my results are; increased colour and clarity, reduction of blind spot, elimination of eye stress].



About Saffron 2020

Saffron 2020 is a patent-pending supplement provided by Groupe Persavita. For more information about the product, AMD and cataracts visit http://www.saffron2020.ca/ or call toll free 1-800-430-1422