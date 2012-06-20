SaffronExtractPure.com Helps People Lose Weight Without Needing to Crash Diet

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- As summer draws ever closer, people start to think about shedding a few pounds. One of the more obvious ways to lose weight is to cut down on the amount of food we eat, but unfortunately this is not always as easy as it sounds. Hunger pains and cravings act on the brain causing people to overeat and crave yet more food.



Saffron extract has been proven to combat these cravings and help people lose weight without the need for crash diets and weight loss drugs. Satiereal saffron recently featured on the Dr Oz show and its benefits are backed by a clinical study.



A lot of people have been visiting the SaffronExtractPure.com website in recent months to learn more about the benefits of pure satiereal saffron extract.



“The secret is found in the slender stems of the Saffron flower,” the site explains.

“Prized in Persian and Indian culture for centuries for its health benefits, pure Saffron acts on the same chemical transmitters in the brain that cause people to overeat and crave more food than their body needs.”



Visitors to the website will be able to find high quality editorial content about saffron extract and detailed information, including images, about the other ingredients that go to make up the product. There are also detailed video reviews and a plethora of testimonials about Saffron Pure.



The website makes it easy for customers to purchase Saffron Pure and currently has a special offer whereby visitors to the site can buy 2 bottles of tablets and get an extra one free. Saffron Pure is backed by a 60-day unconditional money back guarantee in the unlikely event that customers are dissatisfied with their purchase.



Customers who do not wish to use the online ordering facility can fill out an order form, print it out and then either fax or mail to the company.



SaffronExtractPure.com also contains links to allow social media fans to engage with the company on Facebook and Twitter. The company already has a considerable social presence with over eleven hundred likes on their homepage.



The site contains detailed information on the ingredients of the product and it’s benefits however if consumers have further questions they can visit the frequently asked questions page or contact the company directly via the contact us tab.



About Saffron Extract Pure

Saffron Pure is the latest supplement from Nutra Pure, formulated from the highest quality satiereal saffron extract. It is a natural appetite suppressant created to help people lose weight without needing to make drastic lifestyle changes. For more information visit http://saffronextractpure.com/