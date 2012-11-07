Safian & Rudolph Jewelers Announce They Now Offer Hearts & Arrows Ideal Cut Diamonds

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- Safian & Rudolph Jewelers is one of the premier Jewelry Stores in Philadelphia. They offer diamond engagement rings, bracelets, necklaces and more. Now they have the ideal cut Hearts & Arrows diamond collection available to their customers. The Hearts & Arrows collection is significantly different from all other ideal cut diamonds. What makes them so special is that only one out of a million diamonds can truly be called a Hearts & Arrows diamond. They are marked by the distinct heart and arrow pattern that can be viewed through a special scope. These special characteristics are created during the precise cutting process. Before the diamond even gets to the cutting process it must be selected from the finest diamond roughs available. Once this special stone is selected, it is cut to the strictest ideal proportions and finished with perfect symmetry and polish. This cut of diamond will reflect the light in such a brilliant way that it will still be noticeable from across a room lit merely with candles.



This is a truly special diamond, perfect for one of the most special times in couple’s lives. Safian & Rudolph’s extensive selection of engagement rings, wedding rings and antique jewelry now has a sparkling addition, this special Hearts & Arrows diamond. They are the Philadelphia leader in diamonds and engagement rings. One can only imagine how beautiful these diamonds are. Take the time to visit their store to see this precious gem in person.



About Safian & Rudolph Jewelers

Safian & Rudolph Jewelers is located in America's oldest Diamond District, one block from independence Hall, on the corner of 7th and Sansom Streets. For three generations, their family-owned and operated business has offered a vast selection of diamonds, precious gemstones and fashion jewelry.



For more information visit: https://www.safianrudolph.com/default.asp.