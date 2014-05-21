Safian & Rudolph Jewelers Announces Ability to Customize Diamond Rings

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Jewelry is put on display in a variety of instances, and diamonds provide the most beautiful way to show love and affection. Whether proposing marriage, or looking for that perfect anniversary or birthday gift, diamonds speak volumes. As one of the leading retailers of diamond rings in Philadelphia, Safian & Rudolph Jewelers is announcing their ability to customize diamonds to meet the demands of their clientele.



All clients have different visions, and the premier jewelry store has an assortment of over 1,000 rings in stock so customers can choose the diamond that puts a sparkle in their eye. Their customization abilities enable those interested to purchase the style that meets their interests, and the size of the diamond that meets their budget. Their showroom features a number of rings, both contemporary and antique styled, to cover all areas of need. While most customers are torn between two designs, the customization can combine elements of multiple rings for a special production. Their wide array of rings can include platinum, white or yellow gold, and incorporate any shape or size of their diamonds on Jewelers Row. The jewelers will offer their professional opinions to help guide their customers through the process.



Aiming to please their customers who are committed to making a huge investment for their loved ones, all jewelry from Safian & Rudolph Jewelers is marked up to 50 percent off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. They have an easy to use platform on their website to search for the ultimate ring. To ensure their customers are satisfied, there are a number of payment options that include financing and an interest free lay-a-way plan. To browse their inventory, or to consult with a jeweler to customize a diamond that brings out a person’s true colors, contact Safian & Rudolph Jewelers today.



About Safian & Rudolph Jewelers

Safian & Rudolph Jewelers is located in America's oldest Diamond District, one block from Independence Hall, on the corner of 7th and Sansom Streets. The family owned business has an endless selection of diamond rings, earrings, precious gems and fashion jewelry. They display the latest trends in jewelry that features hundreds and thousands of all styles whether they are antique or traditional.



For more information visit https://www.safianrudolph.com.