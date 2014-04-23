Safian & Rudolph Jewelers Announces Wide Variety of Engagement Rings in Their Inventory

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Preparing to ask a woman for their hand in marriage is a stressful, yet exhilarating experience. The setting has to be right, and the ring has to be eye catching and appealing. Equipped with a number of high quality, elegant engagement rings, Safian & Rudolph Jewelers is pleased to announce they now have a wide variety of engagement rings available. Customers can choose from an assortment of styles and designs, customizing the ring to bring out the personality of the recipient.



When looking for diamond engagement rings in Philadelphia, individuals can get a view of the many designs and features by browsing the website. Whether interested in solitaire, side stones, or pre-set, individuals can narrow their search to find a desired product. There are loose diamonds, contemporary, and antique available, as well. Diamonds will be treasured for a lifetime, and provide the greatest way to show affection when preparing for an engagement. For customer convenience, the jewelers can design a ring to accommodate any size diamond that is desired.



The elite jewelry store for diamonds on jewelers’ row in Philadelphia has over 1,000 rings in stock. Whether interested in platinum, white, silver, or yellow gold, Safian & Rudolph Jewelers has the ring that will bring tears of joy to a woman’s eyes. There is a premier showroom that features many styles and designs. A jeweler will consult with their clients to get a grasp of exactly what ring is being sought. When interested in creating a customized ring, the jewelers can combine various styles to provide the optimal engagement ring.



Safian & Rudolph Jewelers has set out to make the dream come true with their selection of affordable engagement rings. There are a variety of payment options, including financing, credit, and lay-a-way to ensure rings are available within means. They provide personalized attention for each and every client. To browse their wide selection, or to set up a time with a certified jeweler to go over all the options, please visit their website today.



About Safian & Rudolph Jewelers

Safian & Rudolph Jewelers is located in America's oldest Diamond District, one block from Independence Hall, on the corner of 7th and Sansom Streets. The family owned business has an endless selection of diamond rings, earrings, precious gems and fashion jewelry. They display the latest trends in jewelry that features hundreds and thousands of all styles whether they are antique or traditional.



For more information visit https://www.safianrudolph.com.