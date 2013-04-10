Safian & Rudolph Jewelers Now Offering a "Diamond Search" Feature on Their Website

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Safian & Rudolph Jewelers is now offering an easy and convenient way to find the perfect diamond when searching for diamond engagement rings in Philadelphia. The Diamond Search feature on the website allows an individual to search for a diamond based on Cut, Color, Carat Weight, Clarity, and Cut Grade.



There are several cuts of a diamond to choose from on Safian & Rudolph’s Diamond Search. Among them are Round, Princess, Marquise, Emerald, Radiant, Pear, Oval, Heart, Asscher, and Cushion.



After a cut is chosen, then a Color must be selected. The color of a diamond can range from D, which is colorless, to Z, which has noticeable color. The color of a diamond is based on the following:



D, E, F: Colorless

G, H, I, J: Near Colorless

K through Z: Noticeable Color with the color becoming more prominent the closer it gets to Z.



Next in the diamond search is the carat weight. There is a wide range of carat weights to choose from. It ranges from .1 carats to 30 carats, although the most popular size for engagement rings ranges from .50 carats to 2 carats.



After the carat weight, the clarity must be selected. The clarity of a diamond can fit into the following categories:



FL: flawless

IF: internally flawless

VVS1, VVS2: very very slightly included

VS1, VS2: very slightly included

SI1, SI2, SI3: slightly included

I1, I2, I3: included



Last but not least, to select in the main portion of the search is the cut grade. The cut grade can be categorized as Excellent/Ideal, Very Good, Good, Fair, Poor, or Unspecified.



If these five search criteria options are not enough, there is an Advanced Criteria section that allows further selection of a diamond. These advanced criteria categories include Polish, Symmetry, Depth %, Table %, Fluorescence, Ratio, Stock # and Lab.



Safian & Rudolph will help find the perfect diamond engagement ring for that special day.



About Safian & Rudolph Jewelers

Safian & Rudolph Jewelers is located in America's oldest Diamond District, one block from independence Hall, on the corner of 7th and Sansom Streets. The family owned business has an endless selection of diamond rings, earrings, precious gems and fashion jewelry. They display the latest trends in jewelry that features hundreds and thousands of all styles whether they are antique or traditional.



For more information visit: http://www.safianrudolph.com.