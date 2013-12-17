Safian & Rudolph Jewelers Now Offering Custom Made Engagement Rings for Holiday Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Safian & Rudolph Jewelers is pleased to announce that they are now offering custom design services for engagement rings for the holiday season. This is the most popular time of year to become engaged and Safian & Rudolph Jewelers would like to offer couples the option to personally design an engagement ring to make each ring as unique as possible.



Picking out the perfect engagement ring is one of the most exciting decisions a couple can make. It represents their style, their personality, and they can easily design the perfect ring to fit within the budget. Safian & Rudolph Jewelers can make a custom engagement ring made from 14K white gold, 14K yellow gold, or platinum. They will make suggestions on the metal and other design features to give any ring an appearance of being larger than it actually is. These design tips can make any couples dream become a reality with the perfect ring. The couple can choose the cut, carat, color, and clarity of any diamond and then choose a setting that fits their style and budget.



Safian & Rudolph Jewelers has 10 different shapes of diamonds to choose from including round, princess, marquise, emerald, radiant, pear, oval, heart, asscher, and cushion. They have a diamond search feature on the website that allows couples to match the perfect diamond to a desired budget. Safian & Rudolph Jewelers also carries one of the largest varieties of diamond engagement rings on Jewelers Row in Philadelphia. They have styles ranging from modern to vintage to classic. They also carry rare colored diamonds such as canary, pink, and blue diamonds.



Contact Safian & Rudolph Jewelers today to set up an appointment with a diamond engagement ring specialist. Couples can also visit their website to start the search for the perfect engagement ring.



About Safian & Rudolph Jewelers

Safian & Rudolph Jewelers is located in America's oldest Diamond District, one block from independence Hall, on the corner of 7th and Sansom Streets. The family owned business has an endless selection of diamond rings, earrings, precious gems and fashion jewelry. They display the latest trends in jewelry that features hundreds and thousands of all styles whether they are antique or traditional.



For more information visit https://www.safianrudolph.com.