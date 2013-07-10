Safian & Rudolph Jewelers Now Offering Hearts & Arrows Ideal Cut Diamonds

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Safian & Rudolph Jewelers is pleased to announce they are now offering the famous Hearts & Arrows Ideal Cut Diamonds. Hearts & Arrows Diamonds are known for their near perfect symmetry and polish. They also have a very specific hearts and arrow pattern that is achieved through meticulous cut variations.



The first Hearts & Arrows Diamonds originated in Japan in the mid 1980’s. They were considered of “ideal proportions,” graded “excellent,” and were cut into the very difficult hearts and arrows pattern. Finding a diamond that can be cut into the very specific hearts and arrows design is extremely rare. Once the rare diamond has been selected to cut, the hearts and arrows pattern will take four times longer than any other diamond to cut. The process is extremely precise and a Firescope must be used to view the hearts and arrows pattern. The Firescope is a special viewer that contains particular lights that will allow the viewer to see the hearts and arrows pattern.



Purchasing a Hearts & Arrows Diamond from Safian & Rudolph Jewelers will make a very special gift for any occasion. In fact, any occasion is the right occasion for a diamond. A diamond can be set in a ring, necklace, earrings, or bracelet. Located in jewelers row in Philadelphia, Safian & Rudolph Jewelers offers a wide selection of diamonds to make it possible for anyone on any budget to purchase a diamond for someone special. This summer there are graduations, weddings, anniversaries, or birthdays that would be the perfect occasion to purchase a diamond for someone special. A diamond will be cherished forever and can be handed down through generations. When looking for engagement rings in Philadelphia, Contact Safian & Rudolph Jewelers to set up an appointment to view a special and rare Hearts & Arrows Ideal Cut Diamond. It will make a once in a lifetime gift for someone very special.



Safian & Rudolph Jewelers is located in America's oldest Diamond District, one block from independence Hall, on the corner of 7th and Sansom Streets. The family owned business has an endless selection of diamond rings, earrings, precious gems and fashion jewelry. They display the latest trends in jewelry that features hundreds and thousands of all styles whether they are antique or traditional.



