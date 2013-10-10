Safian & Rudolph Jewelers Now Offering Lieberfarb Jewelry

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Safian & Rudolph Jewelers, one of the premier jewelers for diamond rings in Philly, is pleased to announce they are now offering the beautiful and unique Lieberfarb line of bridal, engagement, and anniversary jewelry. Safian & Rudolph Jewelers offers a large selection of Lieberfarb jewelry, making it easier to choose the special ring for that special day.



Mark Schonwetter along with his two daughters, Ann and Isabella, are the proud owners of Lieberfarb jewelry. Mark bought the jewelry company in 1971 from the Lieberfarb family and expanded the signature line of wedding bands to include engagement rings, diamond bridal rings, and anniversary jewelry. Their rings have become popular in some of the leading bridal magazines such as The Knot and Martha Stewart Weddings. Couples can now enjoy experiencing Lieberfarb bridal jewelry in person at Safian & Rudolph Jewelers. This exquisite line of jewelry comes in gold, white gold, platinum, and palladium. Expanding their line of jewelry by using different metals has made Lieberfarb one of the leaders in bridal jewelry industry. They offer a variety designs such as modern, vintage, or classic to meet the taste and style of just about anyone that visits Safian & Rudolph Jewelers.



With the holidays just around the corner, Safian & Rudolph Jewelers has one of the largest selections of diamond engagement rings in the Philadelphia region. This leader in Philadelphia diamonds offers many top end designers and will work closely with the customer to ensure the perfect ring. Couples can visit Safian & Rudolph Jewelers during the wedding planning process to find the perfect set of rings for their special day. Lieberfarb offers a beautiful selection of wedding bands in a choice of gold, white gold, platinum, or palladium. Wedding bands can also be plain, engraved, and with diamonds. Each couple has their own unique style that can be shown through their wedding bands.



About Safian & Rudolph Jewelers

Safian & Rudolph Jewelers is located in America's oldest Diamond District, one block from independence Hall, on the corner of 7th and Sansom Streets. The family owned business has an endless selection of diamond rings, earrings, precious gems and fashion jewelry. They display the latest trends in jewelry that features hundreds and thousands of all styles whether they are antique or traditional.



For more information visit https://www.safianrudolph.com.