Safian & Rudolph Jewelers Now Offering Scott Kay Jewelry

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Located on jewelers row in Philly, Safian & Rudolph Jewelers is pleased to announce that they are now offering the very popular Scott Kay line of fine jewelry. Scott Kay offers an incredible line of bridal and fashion jewelry for both men and women.



Scott Kay’s bridal jewelry includes both engagement and wedding rings. The engagement rings come in five different styles including Classic Diamond, Halo, Filigree, Three Stone, and Solitaire. The wedding rings come in wedding bands and eternity bands. Scott Kay engagement and wedding rings are known for their beauty and style. Safian & Rudolph Jewelers offers the entire line of the Scott Kay Bridal Collection, making it easy for couples to work closely with a jewelry specialist to find the perfect engagement ring or wedding bands.



Scott Kay fashion jewelry is available for both men and women. Included in the women’s collection are bracelets, earrings, necklaces, pendants, and rings. The Scott Kay Fashion line of jewelry is broken down into six different styles, which include Faith, Protecting the Cross, Guardian, Lariats, Equestrian, and Cypress. Each style is unique and beautiful and provides a sense of sophistication. The men’s fashion collection includes bracelets, cuffwear, neckwear, chain, pendants, rings, key fobs, and money clips. Each piece of the men’s collections falls into one of six categories including Guardian, Faith, Protecting the Cross, Equestrian, Doberman, and Kodiak.



Scott Kay is known for its signature look in jewelry. Out of the many Philadelphia jewelry stores, Safian & Rudolph Jewelers allows patrons that chance to explore all the many beautiful collections that Scott Kay has to offer. There is sure to be the perfect style for anyone—both men and women, for any occasion. Whether it be a birthday, anniversary, graduation, or for no reason at all, there is sure to be the perfect piece of Scott Kay jewelry at Safian & Rudolph Jewelers. To hear more about the company and to see a list of the products they offer please visit their website, or give them a call at 800-526-2834 for more information.



About Safian & Rudolph Jewelers

Safian & Rudolph Jewelers is located in America's oldest Diamond District, one block from independence Hall, on the corner of 7th and Sansom Streets. The family owned business has an endless selection of diamond rings, earrings, precious gems and fashion jewelry. They display the latest trends in jewelry that features hundreds and thousands of all styles whether they are antique or traditional.



For more information visit https://www.safianrudolph.com.