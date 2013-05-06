Safian & Rudolph Jewelers Now Offering Tungsten Wedding Bands

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Safian & Rudolph Jewelers is pleased to announce that they are now offering Tungsten wedding bands. Tungsten is seen as the new and upcoming choice metal for wedding bands by couples today.



Tungsten wedding rings are not made from pure tungsten, but rather from tungsten carbide. Tungsten by itself is a very dull silver metal and would not have the ability to polish to a high shine as so many people desire in wedding rings. Equal parts tungsten ore powder is combined with carbon atoms at a very high temperature. A binder is then added, such as nickel, to create a beautiful, hard, polished and highly indestructible ring. It’s the binding agent that gives the tungsten carbide the high polish shine that is usually desired.



Tungsten carbide rings are so indestructible that only industrial diamond abrasives can be used to cut or engrave into this metal. It also has an extremely high melting point of 5,200 degrees Fahrenheit. Tungsten is generally used in industrial machinery and in tools that need to be extremely hard, resistant to scratches and damage, and be able to withstand high temperatures. It is because of all of the aforementioned properties that tungsten carbide rings are gaining popularity. A wedding band is supposed to stand the test of time, and a tungsten wedding band is the hardest metal ring on the market today. It will withstand decades of abuse and still be perfectly shiny and be scratch free. Some people fear that if a tungsten carbide ring needs to be removed during an emergency, it would not be able to due to its hardness. This is not true as any jewelers saws can cut through any type ring, even tungsten carbide.



Safian & Rudolph offers a wide selection of wedding rings in Philadelphia. If tungsten carbide rings are not the metal of choice, they offer a wide selection of rings in 14K gold, 14K white gold, and titanium.



