Safian & Rudolph Jewelers Now Offering Whitehouse Brothers Engagement Rings

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Safian & Rudolph Jewelers is pleased to announce that they are now offering Whitehouse Brothers line of engagement rings. Whitehouse Brothers is known for their beautiful vintage style rings that are handmade using a die-struck process.



Die-struck jewelry is becoming a lost craftsmanship by many jewelry manufacturers due to its time consuming process, cost of equipment, and the space needed for the equipment. Whitehouse Brothers is one of the few jewelry makers that still use the die-struck process and their beautiful vintage styled jewelry. Die-struck jewelry is stronger and denser than traditional cast jewelry. This allows die-struck jewelry to obtain a more high polished appearance than cast jewelry. Whitehouse Brothers engagement rings are truly one of kind and the quality and time spent on each piece of Whitehouse Brothers jewelry really shows. They are solid, strong, and possess the high polish shine that cannot be achieved by traditional manufactured jewelry. Safian & Rudolph Jewelers is pleased to add this quality line of jewelry to their already existing high quality and diverse line of engagement rings.



The holiday season is just around the corner, and this is the most popular time of the year to become engaged. Safian & Rudolph Jewelers carries one of the most extensive lines of engagement rings and wedding bands on jewelers row in Philadelphia. They offer an extensive line of jewelry including earrings, rings, necklaces, pendants, and watches. Their jewelry is offered in gold, platinum, and sterling silver. Visit Safian & Rudolph Jewelers today or call to set up an appointment with an engagement ring specialist. They are specially trained to match a style and budget to the perfect ring.



About Safian & Rudolph Jewelers

Safian & Rudolph Jewelers is located in America's oldest Diamond District, one block from independence Hall, on the corner of 7th and Sansom Streets. The family owned business has an endless selection of diamond rings, earrings, precious gems and fashion jewelry. They display the latest trends in jewelry that features hundreds and thousands of all styles whether they are antique or traditional.



For more information visit https://www.safianrudolph.com.