Safian & Rudolph Jewelers Own Richie Goldberg Appears on PHL17

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- Safian & Rudolph Jewelers, a jewelry store in Philadelphia, PA, has had their own Richie Goldberg on PHL17 representing Safian & Rudolph, giving tips on buying the perfect rock. They revealed that December and throughout the holiday season is the biggest time of year for engagements. Richie Goldberg states “it’s because people are with family and loved ones.” Engagement rings make the perfect Christmas gift that will last a lifetime, making couples holiday season even more exciting than before.



What better what to end the year than asking the love of one’s life to spend the rest of their life with each other. Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, and even better is when one’s significant other gets down on one knee and opens a box with an engagement ring from Philadelphia’s Safian & Rudolph. Nothing is more exciting than spending this holiday season with friends and family and bringing that special loved one into the family. When looking for wedding rings in Philadelphia, Safian & Rudolph will be sure to help out the future spouse in picking out the best ring. They are proud to be fully stocked this time of year since many couples begin to become marriage-minded during the holidays. Richie Goldberg reveals the important four “C’s” which is cut, carat, clarity, and color. With Safian & Rudolph’s engagement ring experts, they will be sure to show each client the beauty in each of their diamond rings.



With a wide variety of mouth dropping antique engagement rings in Philadelphia, boyfriends will be sure to find something that will have the woman in their life grinning from ear to ear this holiday season. However, Richie Goldberg also revealed more couples are coming in together to pick out engagement rings as well. There is no doubt a gorgeous ring on that left finger from Safian & Rudolph will be sure start off the holiday season and New Year with a bang.



About Safian & Rudolph Jewelers:

Safian & Rudolph Jewelers is located in America's oldest Diamond District, one block from independence Hall, on the corner of 7th and Sansom Streets. The family owned business has an endless selection of diamond rings, earrings, precious gems, and fashion jewelry. They display the latest trends in jewelry that features hundreds and thousands of all styles whether they are antique or traditional.



For more information visit: http://www.safianrudolph.com.