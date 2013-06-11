Safian & Rudolph Now Offering Jewelry by Designer Artcarved

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Safian & Rudolph Jewelers are pleased to announce that they are now offering jewelry by the designer Artcarved. Artcarved offers a beautiful line of jewelry for all occasions including high school class rings, officially licensed rings, engagement rings, wedding bands, and family birthstone jewelry.



Artcarved high school class rings are known for their style and quality. They offer four different styles to meet the individual styles of every high school senior. Choosing a class ring is an exciting time and Safian & Rudolph is there to assist by offering the best of the best of class rings. Artcarved also prides itself in designing beautiful bridal jewelry that will last a lifetime. From engagement rings to wedding bands and anniversary jewelry, Artcarved offers a wide variety of beautiful rings to meet the needs of every style and budget.



Safian & Rudolph offers all four of Artcarved’s signature collection of engagement rings: Americana, Enchanted, Heirloom, and Signature. Each collection offers a different style and unique beauty. Artcarved also offers a Celebration of Life collection that highlights birthstones and unique designs to celebrate members in a family. Safian & Rudolf will work closely with their clients to ensure a perfect and special gift for that special someone. Safian & Rudolph also offers the Artcarved Officially Licensed rings of the Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts of America. This special ring makes the perfect gift to commemorate a milestone for the Boy Scout or Girl Scout in the family.



The Philadelphia jewelers offer jewelry by many different designers, making it easy to find the perfect gift that matches the style and budget of anyone’s needs. Many important occasions are approaching this summer with graduations, anniversaries, birthdays, and weddings. Make it even more special with the perfect piece of jewelry from Safian & Rudolph Jewelers.



About Safian & Rudolph Jewelers

Safian & Rudolph Jewelers is located in America's oldest Diamond District, one block from independence Hall, on the corner of 7th and Sansom Streets. The family owned business has an endless selection of diamond rings, earrings, precious gems and fashion jewelry. They display the latest trends in jewelry that features hundreds and thousands of all styles whether they are antique or traditional.



For more information visit https://www.safianrudolph.com.