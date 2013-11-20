Safran, MBD Adds Torrent to Milwaukee and FT Lauderdale Facilities

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Safran Messier-Bugatti-Dowty, the world’s leading aircraft landing and braking systems experts, have installed a Torrent aqueous parts washer for use in their Milwaukee and Ft. Lauderdale-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities.



A Partsmaster product, the Torrent is an industrial parts washer that uses water, heat, and pressure to clean grease, oil, and other hard-to-treat substances off equipment in record time. Safran, MBD is a vertically integrated aircraft landing and braking parts designer, manufacturer, and distributor that supports over 23,000 individual vehicles from their locations in Europe, North America, and Asia. Their Florida facility specializes in OEM wheel and brake repair and overhaul services; it will be using the Torrent to ensure that all of their products and equipment are up to the highest standards, demanded by the premium-quality precision parts company. It has the necessary power to thoroughly and efficiently clean the used and worn parts that come through the Milwaukee and Ft. Lauderdale MRO branch but it also does not use any of the harmful chemicals and solvents that other industrial cleaning systems require in order to be effective.



The Torrent also has applications across multiple fields, having been used in the aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, and material handling industries, amongst others. It blends maximum effective performance with efficient operation that is also safe, user-friendly, and environmentally responsible. The Partsmaster Torrent complies with all OSHA standards, helps achieve ISO 14001 goals and objectives, and has been shown to save clients thousands of dollars in annual operating costs. “Aqueous cleaners are frequently replacing many older-model, less efficient washers as users realize their broad-spectrum applicability and bottom line impact,” says Curt Selby, Marketing Director.



To read more about the Torrent industrial parts washer and the Partsmaster family of products, visit their website at PartsmasterTorrent.com. Partsmaster representatives can also be reached directly by calling toll-free (800) 336-0450.



About Partsmaster

Partsmaster, a premier MRO solutions company dedicated to making its customers’ work easier, was established in 1968 as a division of NCH Corporation, a leading provider of industrial goods since 1919. Partsmaster offers intelligent solutions that solve the problem. Their exclusive brands include products you cannot get anywhere else. The Partsmaster brands include Cryotool® cutting tools; Dyna Systems® fastener line; Mega Metal® polymer repair compounds; Trust-X® high productivity abrasives; X-Ergon® welding products; and Partsmaster Services. Combined with a sales and service commitment, Partsmaster is your knowledgeable, strategic partner that understands your business, needs and always takes care of you. For more information, visit http://www.partsmastertorrent.com/.