Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Safran SA : Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering



Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Safran SA : Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Safran SA"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Safran SA" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Safran SA"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Safran SA (Safran) is a high technology company focusing on defense, aerospace and security businesses. The company provides aerospace propulsion solutions and aircraft equipment with application in civil aircraft, military aircraft and helicopters. Its offerings include helicopter turbines, mechanical, hydro mechanical and electro mechanical equipment for the aeronautic industry. In addition, Safran provides military avionics and aeronautic system engines and parts for civil and military aircraft. Moreover, the company provides defense and security equipment such as biometric identification systems, mobile telephony, secure transaction terminals and internet services. The company operates globally, through facilities and offices located in Europe, Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific regions. Safran is headquartered in Paris, France.



Companies Mentioned



Safran SA



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