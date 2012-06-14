Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- ReportReserve Research's ""Safran SA: Defense Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report"" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, business description, competitive benchmarking, SWOT analysis, key facts, information on products and services, details of locations and subsidiaries, plus information on key news events affecting the company.



Summary

ReportReserve Research's ""Safran SA: Defense Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report"" is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about ""Safran SA""



ReportReserve Research's ""Safran SA: Defense Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report"" report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. ReportReserve Research strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about ""Safran SA"" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, prospects, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of ""Safran SA""

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors’ businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Safran SA (Safran) is a technology group, which provides technology services to aerospace, defense, security and aircraft equipment market. The company offers aerospace propulsion and aircraft equipment with applications in civil aircraft, military aircraft and helicopters. It offers helicopter turbines, mechanical, hydro mechanical and electro mechanical equipment for the aeronautics industry. It also provides military avionics and aeronautic system engines and parts for civil and military aircraft. The company offers defense and security equipment products such as biometric identification systems, secure transaction terminals, mobile telephony and high speed internet services. The company has presence in 50 countries on five continents. Safran is headquartered in Paris, France."



for further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/safran-sa-defense-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report-report-541001