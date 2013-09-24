Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SGA) Investor Investigation of Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SGA) was announced concerning whether certain Saga Communications officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SGA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Saga Communications officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for the Second Restated 2005 Plan Proposal.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Saga Communications, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that Saga’s shareholders vote to approve the Second Restated 2005 Plan Proposal, which would increase the number of authorized shares issuable thereunder by 233,334.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of Saga Communications, Inc.



Saga Communications, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $125.27 million in 2011 to $130.26 million in 2012 and that its Net Income for those time periods increased from $12.63 million to $17.93 million.



Shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SGA) closed on September 23, 2013 at $45.30 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SGA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com