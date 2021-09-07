Sagacious IP Provides Outstanding Patent Novelty Search and Patent Prior Art Search Services

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2021 -- The place of IP solutions providers in ensuring that the innovations of their clients are well-protected defended and monetized is noteworthy. Equally noteworthy, is their capacity to help their clients conduct searches to ensure that their innovations are novel and do not share similitude with other inventions that have come before theirs. The world over, there are leading IP search services offering unique services to clients. Sagacious IP, a reputable IP research services provider, provides outstanding patent novelty search and patent prior art search services.



Responding to a query, Sagacious IP's spokesperson commented, "As a part of one of the largest providers of IP research services globally and by serving the global IP community for over a decade, we collaborate with the world's largest companies - helping them to lead innovation in their industries - and with smaller ones, to run a successful, corporate-grade IP division within their budgets. We support IP law firms with critical technology research, paralegal services, and the most-needed tools to provide their clients with a globally optimized solution. Some of our services revolve around patent novelty search and patent prior art search, and we are the best at what we do!"



With one of Sagacious IP's leading services being patent novelty search, clients who are in need of these services can engage them, as they are well-positioned to deliver a service that is developed to fulfill the most vital objective – giving their clients the required prior art in a cost-effective and timely manner. This novelty search is of absolute importance, because it is used to identify similar and existing patents, and the search allows patent attorneys, innovators, and patent prosecutors to fuel their innovations and attain results that matter to them. Providing these services to a large array of clients is Sagacious IP's forte, and they remain committed to this task.



The spokesperson further added, "We help our clients in navigating through patent novelty search the sagacious way, especially as it concerns determining the patentability of an invention before patent filing. It is no news that before an invention is to be patented, the criteria of novelty and non-obviousness must be met, and this is where we come in with our prior-art search, which is performed to determine whether an invention is new and non-obvious, or not. These searches are a crucial step that helps our clients decide whether to invest in a new patent application or not, and we remain committed to delivering excellent services in that light".



As a leading patent prior art search company, Sagacious IP offers these services in clearly thorough and professional means, which helps clients to identify the closest prior arts and define the scope of protection in patent claims.



About Sagacious IP

Sagacious IP provides trusted IP solutions for patent attorneys and innovators. More so, Sagacious IP partners with government and non-government institutions in promoting and commercializing innovation.



